UAE announces successful interception of several Iranian missiles targeting country

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE today was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles. Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage.

The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality. The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE’s categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.

The Ministry further stated that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The Ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports. The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources within the UAE and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.