Qatari Defence Ministry announces successful interception of attacks on State territory

DOHA, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that, thanks to high readiness, security vigilance, and coordinated efforts among relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted a number of attacks targeting the territory of the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, confirmed that threats were addressed immediately upon detection, in accordance with the pre-established security plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.

The Ministry emphasised that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect the country's security and respond firmly to any external threats, reaffirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.