Qatari Ministry of Defence announces successful interception of second wave of attacks on country

DOHA, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced Saturday that, thanks to high readiness, security vigilance, and coordinated efforts among relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the second wave of attacks targeting several areas across the country.

In a press statement, carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry confirmed that the threats were addressed immediately upon detection, following the pre-established security plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching the state's territory.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect national security and respond firmly to any external threat, reaffirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.