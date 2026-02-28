NCEMA: Situation under control, monitoring maintained around the clock

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) affirmed that the current situation is under control, and that relevant authorities are continuously monitoring developments around the clock.

"We assure you that the competent authorities are operating within an integrated national system, with high levels of capability and efficiency. Your safety is the highest priority. Please remain in your homes and await official instructions and updates, obtaining information only from verified sources."