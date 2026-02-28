UAE condemns in strongest terms Iran’s blatant missile attacks targeting country, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several brotherly nations in the region, considering these acts a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for the countries in the region affected by these attacks, emphasizing that their security is indivisible and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any state constitutes a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire region.

The UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection of the use of the territories of regional states as arenas for settling disputes or expanding the scope of conflict, warning of the grave consequences of continued violations, which undermine regional and international security and threaten global economic stability and energy security.

The UAE reiterated its call for restraint and a recourse to diplomatic solutions and serious dialogue, emphasizing that this remains the most effective path to overcoming the current crisis and safeguarding regional security and stability.

The UAE underscored that it retains its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and ensures the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with international law. The UAE will not tolerate any compromise to its security or sovereignty under any circumstances.

The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the Pakistani national who lost his life as a result of these attacks, expressing its full solidarity with them. The UAE stressed that the targeting of civilians and civilian objects is unequivocally condemned and strictly prohibited under international law and humanitarian principles.