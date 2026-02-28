Qatari MOD announces successful interception of 3rd wave of attacks targeting country

DOHA, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence (MOD) of the State of Qatar announced Saturday that, thanks to high readiness, constant vigilance, and coordinated efforts between the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas in the country, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The MOD confirmed in a press statement that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection according to the pre-approved operational plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching the country's territory.