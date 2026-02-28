Kuwait successfully intercepts ballistic missiles targeting Ali Al-Salem Air Base

KUWAIT, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Al-Salem Air Base was targeted by ballistic missiles, which were successfully intercepted by Kuwait Air Defence early this morning, resulting in debris falling around the base, said official spokesperson for the Kuwait Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Colonel Al-Atwan affirmed that the General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces continues to carry out its duties in defending Kuwait's sovereignty and responding to any threats to the country's security and stability.