UAE President receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed recent developments in the region, including the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of other countries.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks and affirmed its full solidarity with the UAE, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s readiness to provide all possible support in response to any measures taken by the UAE.

The UAE President expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its firm stance, fraternal solidarity and support for the UAE.

Both sides warned of the serious consequences of continued violations of state sovereignty and international law through such acts, stressing that these actions constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and undermines stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for restraint and emphasised the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions to safeguard the security and stability of the region