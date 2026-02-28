Ministry of Economy & Tourism affirms ample supplies, market stability; urges responsible purchasing, avoidance of excessive stockpiling

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of the geopolitical developments unfolding in the region, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism has affirmed the resilience and stability of markets across the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry today stressed that the nation’s strategic reserves of essential commodities are robust, comprehensive and diversified, and fully capable of meeting domestic market needs for reassuringly extended periods.

The Ministry underscored that all essential food and non-food items are available in ample quantities across all markets and retail outlets nationwide.

The Ministry said it is closely and directly monitoring stock levels held by suppliers and retailers through its advanced electronic price-monitoring system, which continuously collects and analyses data. This is complemented by comprehensive periodic assessments to ensure the sustained availability of essential goods and to prevent any potential shortages, thereby supporting price stability and meeting consumer needs.

In this context, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “Thanks to the wise and forward-looking vision of its leadership, the UAE has successfully built a resilient economic system capable of confronting a wide range of regional and global challenges. The country continues to enhance its preparedness for various regional and international developments, placing food security and the availability of goods among its highest priorities.”

He confirmed that import activity and the flow of goods into markets are proceeding normally, with no indications of supply disruptions or product shortages. “The UAE has demonstrated an exceptional ability to manage global supply-chain challenges with high efficiency and flexibility. Today, we possess a broad network of trading partners worldwide, alongside proactive plans to diversify import sources and continuously open new markets—ensuring uninterrupted flows of goods. We remain in constant coordination with partners across the public and private sectors to safeguard supply adequacy and market balance,” he added.

Bin Touq stressed that the provision of essential goods—particularly foodstuffs—is a red line for the UAE’s leadership, with zero tolerance for any compromise to the country’s food, economic or social security.

He continued: “We urge the public to remain reassured and not to be driven by unfounded concerns, excessive purchasing or stockpiling. The UAE’s markets are well supplied with the full range of goods and products consumers need. Strategic reserves are available at high and secure levels, and contingency and response plans are fully in place to ensure continuity under all circumstances.”

The Ministry noted that all major retail outlets nationwide have confirmed the stability of supply operations, with no unusual changes in procurement, imports, warehousing or availability. It added that it maintains daily, direct communication with suppliers, distributors and retailers to track stock quantities, determine sufficiency levels for each product and ensure round-the-clock availability.

The UAE benefits from a wide and flexible network of trade partnerships and alternative markets, supported by advanced infrastructure and integrated sea, air and land logistics corridors, positioning the country as a regional hub for the distribution and storage of goods. The Ministry continues to pursue policies to diversify import sources, mitigate risks and strengthen food security at all times. This advanced logistics ecosystem and flexible trade routes further consolidate the UAE’s role as a pivotal regional gateway for the transit and distribution of goods and services, enhancing its capacity to meet local market needs with speed and efficiency.

The Ministry called on the public to exercise awareness and responsibility by adopting prudent consumption habits—purchasing according to need and disregarding rumours—reiterating that retail outlets are well stocked in abundant quantities, obviating the need for excessive buying or home stockpiling. The UAE, it affirmed, is fully capable of meeting the needs of all citizens and residents efficiently and sustainably.

The Ministry also confirmed that its price-monitoring framework remains active and effective. In coordination with all relevant federal and local authorities, it continues to conduct regular inspection campaigns across retail outlets to deter unjustified price increases, combat monopolistic practices and ensure market stability, in line with the Consumer Protection Law, approved pricing policies and relevant regulatory decisions—thereby guaranteeing a safe and stable commercial and consumer environment.

For reporting any observations related to prices or product availability, the public is invited to contact the Ministry of Economy and Tourism through its official channels: the website www.moec.gov.ae, the toll-free number 8001222, or by email at info@economy.ae.