UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to discuss recent developments in the region and the implications of the ongoing escalation for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, the two leaders condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE, Qatar, and a number of other countries, stressing that such acts constitute a serious escalation that threatens regional security and undermines stability, as well as being a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Both sides emphasised the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to safeguard regional security and prevent further instability