Saudi Arabia strongly condemns failed, cowardly Iranian attacks on Riyadh, Eastern regions

RIYADH, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its strongest rejection and condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting Riyadh and Eastern regions, all of which were repelled.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), The Kingdom emphasised that these attacks cannot be justified under any pretext, especially as they occurred despite Iranian authorities' full awareness that Saudi Arabia had affirmed it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran.

In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression.