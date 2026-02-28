UAE air defence systems successfully intercept more Iranian missiles, drones

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a new wave of Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country. It noted that the operation was carried out with high efficiency and without any material damage.

The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability. It emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority that can't be compromised.

The Ministry also stated that missiles were intercepted by the UAE Air Defence system, and debris has fallen on several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. No injuries have been reported.

The Ministry stressed that the targeting constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming the UAE’s full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.