UAE President and King of Jordan discuss current developments and their impact on regional security

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region, including the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE, Jordan, and a number of other countries.

The UAE President and the King of Jordan expressed their condemnation of the attacks and the serious implications they carry for regional security and stability, stressing that they constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

The two leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions in order to safeguard regional security and prevent further instability.