During call with UAE President, Egyptian President condemns Iranian attacks on the UAE and several Arab countries

ABU DHABI,28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international peace and security.

During the call, the Egyptian President expressed Egypt’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its land, security, and sovereignty, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these states, uphold the principle of good neighbourliness, and exercise the utmost restraint at this critical time for the region.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and avoid the region descending into a cycle of conflict that threatens regional and international peace and security.