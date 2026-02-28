Public Prosecution warns against publishing, circulating rumours, false or unverified news





ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE Public Prosecution warned against publishing or circulating rumours, false news, or news from unknown sources through social media platforms or any other information technology means, as this may lead to spreading confusion and harming the security and stability of society.

The Public Prosecution emphasises the need to obtain information only from official and approved sources and not to be misled by content that is published or circulated without verification.

It warns that anyone who shares or republishes content from unknown sources exposes himself to legal accountability in accordance with the laws in force in the country, even if he is not the original creator of the content.