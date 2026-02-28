UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which they discussed the ongoing military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the Pakistani Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, noting that such actions constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Both leaders stressed that the region is at a critical juncture requiring wisdom and a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in order to prevent further escalation that could undermine regional security and stability.