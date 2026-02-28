UAE President receives phone call from Greek Prime Minister on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, during which they discussed the serious escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security and stability.

The Greek Prime Minister expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Highness the President thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate de-escalation and a return to meaningful dialogue to pursue diplomatic solutions that preserve security and stability in the region.