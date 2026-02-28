Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Iranian aggression against UAE, other Arab states

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace has strongly condemned what it described as Iranian aggression targeting the territories of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria, stressing that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, with repercussions extending to global peace.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, affirmed that targeting the territory of sovereign states is an unacceptable and condemnable act of hostility, reflecting a dangerous escalatory approach that undermines stability and places the safety of nations and their peoples at serious risk.

He strongly denounced the escalation, emphasizing that the Iranian leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bear full responsibility for this blatant aggression against neighboring states and for the consequences it may bring for regional stability and international peace.

He stressed that the Council and its partners categorically reject this hostile approach directed against peaceful neighboring countries.

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace further warned that the continuation of such aggressive conduct poses a direct threat to security and stability, placing the Iranian leadership and the Revolutionary Guard under full responsibility for its consequences and its wider impact on the international community as a whole.