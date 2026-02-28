Arab Parliament strongly condemns blatant Iranian attacks on several Arab states

CAIRO, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted the territories of a number of Arab states, stressing that these assaults constitute a flagrant violation of international law and an unacceptable infringement on the sovereignty of the Arab countries affected by these blatant attacks.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi affirmed that Arab national security is a red line that must not be compromised under any pretext.

He expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the Arab states and its support for the measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their peoples.