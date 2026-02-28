Bahrain strongly condemns Iranian missile attacks against UAE, other Arab states

MANAMA, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the treacherous Iranian missile attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in flagrant violation of their sovereignty, security and stability.

These attacks constituted a serious threat to the safety and lives of civilians and residents and demonstrated blatant disregard for international law, established norms and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the effectiveness of the air defence systems of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the other brotherly Arab states, which intercepted and downed a number of missiles, while others struck certain sites and facilities.

In a statement carried out by Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry affirmed that the armed forces in these states remain fully prepared to deter any attacks that threaten the security and safety of brotherly Arab states and violate their sovereignty and independence.

The Ministry called on the international community to condemn this criminal aggression and to take an immediate and decisive stance to halt these hostile acts that endanger the lives of civilians and residents.

It reaffirmed that the states retain their legitimate right to respond and take the necessary measures to preserve their sovereignty, security, stability and the safety of their citizens and residents.