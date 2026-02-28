UAE President receives phone call from German Chancellor

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. The two leaders discussed developments in the region in light of the serious military escalation and its implications for regional and international security.

During the call, the German Chancellor reaffirmed Germany’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks on UAE territory and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in confronting these acts, which constitute a violation of its sovereignty and of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Highness the President thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s supportive stance towards the UAE.