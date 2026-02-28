UAE President receives phone call from UK Prime Minister on regional escalation

ABU DHABI,28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the UK Prime Minister expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries, affirming that such acts constitute a violation of the sovereignty of those states and pose a threat to regional security and stability.

His Highness thanked the UK Prime Minister for his country’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation in order to prevent any widening of the conflict and to preserve regional security and stability.