UAE President and Iraqi Prime Minister discuss impact of regional escalation on security and stability

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, during which they discussed the serious military escalation in the region and its implications for regional security and stability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries.

During the call, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his country’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks on UAE territory and affirmed Iraq’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

His Highness thanked Prime Minister Al Sudani for Iraq’s supportive position towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the importance of halting the military escalation and pursuing political solutions in order to safeguard regional peace and security and prevent a widening of the conflict.