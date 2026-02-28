European Commission President reaffirms solidarity with the UAE in call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the European Commission President expressed her condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries, describing them as a serious violation of the sovereignty of those states and of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. She reaffirmed her solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its territory, security and sovereignty.

His Highness thanked President von der Leyen for her supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for de-escalation and to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further deterioration and safeguard regional security and stability.