UAE President receives phone call from Hungarian Prime Minister on Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, during which they discussed regional developments and the serious ongoing military escalation.

During the call, the Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, describing them as a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and warning of their serious implications for regional security and stability. His Highness thanked Prime Minister Orbán for his supportive position and solidarity with the UAE in confronting these attacks.

Both leaders stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, emphasising the importance of restraint, de-escalation and preventing any widening of the conflict, given the grave threat it poses to regional peace and security.