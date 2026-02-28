UAE President receives phone call from Italian Prime Minister on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, during which they discussed the serious developments in the region in light of the ongoing military escalation and the risk of further instability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries.

During the call, the Italian Prime Minister expressed her country’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks on UAE territory, affirming that such acts constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. His Highness thanked Prime Minister Meloni for her supportive stance towards the UAE, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both sides stressed the importance of safeguarding regional security and stability and avoiding any expansion of the conflict, given the serious threat it poses to regional and international peace and security.