Pakistan's National Assembly expresses support for UAE's measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, stability

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a phone call from Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, during which he expressed his country’s solidarity and support for the United Arab Emirates—its government and people—in the face of anything that threatens its security and stability.

During the call, the Pakistani National Assembly Speaker affirmed his country’s backing of the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability in response to the brutal Iranian attacks it was subjected to today.

He also emphasised the depth of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, reiterating Pakistan’s supportive stance toward the UAE’s security and stability.