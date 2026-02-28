EU foreign ministers to discuss latest developments in Middle East on Sunday

BRUSSELS, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that she will convene an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council via video link on Sunday to address Iran and the rapidly unfolding events across the Middle East.

''I have been in contact with our partners in the Gulf countries. The Iranian regime’s indiscriminate attacks against its neighbours carry the risk of dragging the region into a broader war and we condemn this. It is essential that the war does not spread any further. The Iranian regime has choices to make,'' said Kallas in a statement on Saturday.

She called the latest developments across the Middle East are ''perilous.''

''Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security. The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue,'' she added.

''I have spoken to other ministers in the region. The EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths,'' she said.

''Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority. Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region.''

''Our Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open,'' she emphasised.