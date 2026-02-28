UAE President and King of Morocco discuss regional developments and their impact on security and stability

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which they discussed the escalating developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, King Mohammed VI expressed Morocco’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, affirming that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and are in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

His Highness thanked King Mohammed VI for Morocco’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to any further escalation, calling for wisdom and restraint and a renewed commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and avert a broader crisis.