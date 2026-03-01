Qatar Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Ambassador, expresses protest, dissatisfaction with targeting Qatari territories

DOHA, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned today Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State Ali Salehabadi and expressed its strong protest, deep dissatisfaction, and categorical rejection of the targeting of Qatari territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty, a threat to its security, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi affirmed to the Iranian ambassador that the repetition of such targeting constitutes a reckless and irresponsible act that is completely inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness and the relations between the two countries, according to Qatar News Agency.

He stressed that the continuation of such irresponsible actions would inevitably lead to serious repercussions for bilateral relations, particularly as the State of Qatar has worked diligently to support diplomatic solutions aimed at de-escalation.

He also emphasised that targeting Qatari territory caused fear among civilians and damage to residential areas, stressing the urgent need to return immediately to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve differences and halt military operations that pose a direct threat to security and stability in the region.