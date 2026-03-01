Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss regional developments following Iran's blatant missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with several foreign ministers from brotherly countries to discuss the latest regional developments following Iran’s blatant missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of countries in the region.

During these calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions with Hussein al-Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic; Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India; Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic; Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom; José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain; Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye; Javier Martínez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama; and Dr. Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of the ongoing regional escalation, the expanding scope of the conflict, and the continued blatant Iranian violations, which risk undermining regional and international security and threatening global economic stability and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, and affirmed the full and legitimate right of all targeted states to respond in a manner that safeguards their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

The ministers also underscored the importance of exercising restraint and prioritising serious, responsible dialogue to resolve the current crisis in a manner that ensures security, stability, and prosperity for the peoples of the region.