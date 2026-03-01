Bahraini Air Systems successfully intercept fresh wave of Iranian ballistic missiles

MANAMA, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bahraini National Communication Centre confirmed that, as hostile Iranian missile attacks against the Kingdom of Bahrain continue, the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force have responded with high efficiency and full operational readiness, successfully detecting and intercepting a further wave of enemy ballistic missiles.

The Centre confirmed that limited debris resulting from the interceptions has been identified falling across a number of areas. Specialist teams have been immediately deployed to the affected sites to assess conditions, ensure public safety, and address any resulting impact. Monitoring continues in full accordance with established protocols, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The National Communication Centre reaffirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the Kingdom of Bahrain's sovereignty and national security, noting that they will not deter the Kingdom from taking all necessary measures to protect its territory and safeguard its security and stability.

The safety of citizens and residents remains an absolute and unwavering priority, it added in a statement.

"All monitoring and response operations are being conducted at the highest levels of readiness, within a fully integrated defence framework - a reflection of the Bahrain Defence Force's capabilities and its resolute commitment to defending the nation and protecting its people.

"The National Communication Centre called on all members of the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information and to disregard rumours and unverified reports. Doing so is both a civic responsibility and an act of national solidarity."