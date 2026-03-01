Debris from aerial interception ignites fire at Jebel Ali Port; containment under way with no injuries reported

DUBAI, Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to Dubai Media Office.

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from 7 July, 2021, as it could spread misleading information.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, the Office added.