Abu Dhabi Airports: One fatality, seven injured in incident following interception of drone targeting Zayed International Airport

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that the competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi dealt with an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that had targeted Zayed International Airport, leading to falling debris that caused one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries.

Abu Dhabi Airports urged the public not to circulate rumours or inaccurate information, stressing the need to obtain news from official sources only, and affirming that any developments will be announced as soon as they are received.