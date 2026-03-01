Qatar successfully intercepts 18 Iranian ballistic missiles

DOHA, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced today the successful interception of 18 ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.

In a press statement, the Ministry confirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection in accordance with the pre-approved operational plan, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching the country's territory.

The Ministry called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid being misled by rumors, and rely solely on statements and information released by official sources.