French President condemns Iranian attacks during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and the implications of ongoing military action for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, the French President expressed France’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries. He reaffirmed his country’s full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security and stability and ensure the safety of its citizens.

His Highness thanked President Macron for France’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders emphasised the need for an immediate end to all forms of escalation, urging restraint and a renewed commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the best way to resolve differences, protect national security, and prevent further instability across the region.