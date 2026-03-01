Debris from drones intercepted by air defence systems falls on façade of one of Etihad Towers buildings

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi dealt with an incident involving the fall of debris from a drone after it was intercepted by air defence systems onto the façade of one of the buildings at Etihad Towers. The incident resulted in minor injuries to a woman and her child, as well as minor material damage.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said the authorities clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were due to the successful interception operations and urged the public not to spread rumours or misleading information, and to obtain information from official sources only, assuring that updates will be announced as soon as they become available.