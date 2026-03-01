Four injured in oil tanker attack off Oman coast

MUSCAT, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Four people were injured after an oil tanker was targeted north of Port of Khasab in Musandam Governorate, in the north of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Maritime Security Centre announced that the oil tanker SKYLIGHT, flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted five nautical miles north of the Port of Khasab in Musandam Governorate, Oman News Agency reported.

The injured were transferred to receive the necessary medical treatment. The centre noted that rescue operations were carried out in coordination among various military, security and civil authorities, reflecting Oman’s readiness to respond to maritime incidents.