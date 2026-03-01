Qatar Ministry of Defence intercepts Iranian missiles, drones

DOHA, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence of the State of Qatar has announced that its fighter aircraft and air defence systems responded to aerial attacks involving drones and missiles launched from Iran towards the country’s airspace.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry said that monitoring and early warning systems detected the targets immediately upon entering surveillance range, and they were tracked and intercepted in accordance with approved rules of engagement, ensuring the protection of national sovereignty and the safety of the airspace.

The ministry confirmed that no casualties were recorded, while specialised teams have begun completing assessment procedures and precautionary monitoring.

It stressed that the State of Qatar continues to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory and airspace.