Hamdan bin Mohammed receives phone call from Qatar Minister of State for Defence Affairs

DUBAI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, received a telephone call from Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the State of Qatar.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to the current situation and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation in a manner that strengthens the pillars of security and stability in the region and serves the mutual interests of the two sisterly countries.