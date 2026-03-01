President of Kazakhstan reaffirms solidarity with the UAE following Iranian attacks during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the blatant Iranian attacks on its territory and on a number of other countries in the region. He also expressed Kazakhstan’s support for all measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity.

His Excellency Tokayev condemned the attacks, describing them as a violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law and warned that their continuation would undermine regional and international security and stability.

For his part, His Highness the UAE President thanked His Excellency Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory actions and the pursuit of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to overcome the current crises and preserve regional security and stability.