UAE President and Iraqi President discuss regional developments and implications in phone call

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq, during which they discussed the serious military escalation in the region and its repercussions for regional security and stability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries.

During the call, the Iraqi President expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE following the attacks on its territory. His Highness thanked His Excellency Rashid for Iraq’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to halt the military escalation while pursuing political solutions in a way that safeguards regional peace and security and prevents the conflict from widening.