In phone call with UAE President, Prime Minister of Montenegro affirms solidarity following Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, during which they discussed regional developments amid the current military escalation and its implications for security and stability.

During the call, His Excellency Spajić expressed Montenegro’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that such acts constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of those states and a threat to their security and stability, as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Spajić for Montenegro’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides underscored the need to halt escalation and return to dialogue and diplomatic means to prevent further deterioration and the expansion of the conflict, which threatens to place the region at a dangerous turning point marked by instability and unrest.