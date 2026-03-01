Mauritanian President reaffirms solidarity with the UAE during call with UAE President

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, during which he expressed Mauritania’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries and reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability.

His Highness thanked His Excellency El Ghazouani for Mauritania’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

His Highness and the Mauritanian President stressed the need for an immediate halt to military actions and a return to the diplomatic track in order to avoid further escalation and preserve regional security and stability.