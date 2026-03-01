UAE Capital Market Authority announces closure of UAE capital markets effective Monday, 2 March 2026, until further notice

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of its supervisory and regulatory role over the UAE capital markets, and pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations, the UAE Capital Market Authority announces that the UAE capital markets, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), will be closed effective Monday, 2 March 2026, and until further notice.

The Authority confirms that it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary.

All parties concerned are advised to follow official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for further updates.