UAE condemns Iranian attack on Sultanate of Oman

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attacks targeting the Sultanate of Oman, considering these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to

additional countries is unacceptable and condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.