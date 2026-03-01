UAE President receives phone call from President of Maldives to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Dr Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability.

During the call, the Maldivian President reaffirmed his country’s rejection of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries and expressed the Maldives’ solidarity with the UAE.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Muizzu for the Maldives’ supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to work towards an immediate halt to escalatory actions and pursue dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing various issues in a manner that safeguards the region’s security and stability.