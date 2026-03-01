In phone call with UAE President, Prime Minister of Georgia condemns Iranian attacks on the UAE

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, who expressed his country’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, stressing that they constitute a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter.

His Excellency affirmed Georgia’s solidarity with the UAE in its efforts to defend its territory, sovereignty, and people.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Kobakhidze for Georgia’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, His Highness and His Excellency Kobakhidze also discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for security and stability, underscoring the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and a return to restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement to prevent the expansion of the conflict and the grave consequences it could pose to regional peace and security.