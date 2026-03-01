UAE announces closure of Embassy in Tehran, withdrawal of Ambassador and diplomatic mission, condemns Iranian missile attacks

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the closure of its Embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with all members of its diplomatic mission, in response to the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE’s territory.

These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, as well as a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this decision reflects the UAE’s firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty. It comes in light of continued hostile and provocative conduct that undermines de-escalation efforts and pushes the region toward a highly dangerous trajectory, threatening regional and international peace and stability, as well as energy security and the stability of the global economy.