UAE President receives phone call from President of the Swiss Confederation on regional developments

ABU DHABI, 1st March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, who expressed his country’s rejection of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries.

His Highness thanked His Excellency Parmelin for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

During the call, His Highness and His Excellency Parmelin also discussed the military escalation in the region, stressing the importance of restraint and an immediate halt to the escalation, which threatens regional security and stability and carries serious repercussions at both the regional and international levels.